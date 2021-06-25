Popular comedian Jason Manford to perform in town once more

Jason Manford has announced a new 'Like Me' tour, with a performance at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre in June 2021. Picture: Neil Reading PR Ltd Archant

Comedian Jason Manford has just announced a brand new tour - and he will be returning to Lowestoft.

The popular funnyman, television presenter, actor, singer and radio presenter has previously hit the stage at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre in March 2014 and February 2018 .

And he will be coming back to Lowestoft next year as part of his new 'Like Me' UK & Ireland Stand Up Tour.

The critically acclaimed comic will perform at the Marina Theatre once more on June 25, 2021.

Having appeared on BBC One's Scarborough and presented What Would Your Kid Do? on ITV, recently Jason impressed fans of the primetime Saturday night ITV show The Masked Singer as he made it through to the finals - to be revealed as the Hedgehog.

It's been a busy few years since Jason's last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know he hasn't changed a bit.

'Like Me' will hit the road for a massive 99-date UK and Ireland tour.

Jason said: "After the fun we had on my last tour 'Muddle Class', I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show 'Like Me'.

"In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

"So, I'm coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together.

"See you then!"

A post on the Marina Theatre - Lowestoft Facebook page said: "New show announced!

"Jason Manford will be stopping off in Lowestoft on his next tour, 'Like Me', June 25, 2021.

"Marina card priority booking opens this Wednesday, February 26 at 10am

"General sale opens on Friday, February 28 at 10am."