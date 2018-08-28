Search

Hundreds expected to take the plunge for popular Christmas Day swim

PUBLISHED: 12:14 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 19 November 2018

Participants taking part in the Southwold Christmas Day swim in 2017. Picture: CATHY RYAN

Scores of people will take the plunge as a popular festive tradition returns.

Arrays of festive costumes will take centre stage as swimmers brave the chilly North Sea temperatures to take part in the annual Southwold Christmas Day charity swim.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District the annual event starts at 10.30am on Christmas Day, as the crowds gather near to Southwold beach at Gun Hill to cheer on the swimmers.

A Rotary Club of Southwold and District spokesman said: “We have been organising the Christmas Day charity swim for six years now and in that time a total of £17,081 has been raised.”

The charities benefiting from this year’s swim are Southwold RNLI and the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Bikes (SERV).

The cost of registration is £5 per swimmer, which will be split between the two charities. All swimmers must be aged 16 years or over to take part.

Visit www.southwoldrotary.co.uk for further details.

