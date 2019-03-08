Popular footballer remembered in charity match

Dom Flynn and Adam Wilkinson in previous memorial match. Picture courtesy of Dom Flynn. Archant

A popular footballer is set to be remembered at a special memorial match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A popular footballer is set to be remembered at a special memorial match.

Aaron Wright from Beccles died at the age of 22 on May 23, 2017 following his battle with a rare and aggressive form of bowl cancer.

You may also want to watch:

He played for St Benet's Wasps FC in Beccles and Oulton Broad team the Flying Dutchman FC.

This is the third charity match in memory of the footballer with all proceeds donated to the Friends of Beccles Hospital. Last year, £2,426 was raised for the Willow Foundation - a charity dedicated to helping the seriously ill.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 4 at Beccles Town football club and kick off will be at 1pm, gates open at 11:30am.

Raffle tickets for a 1966 signed England shirt are on sale at Graze, Living Property and the Butchers Arms in Beccles and Kisha barber shop in Bungay.