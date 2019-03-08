Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Eve's legacy is huge' - Tributes to primary school head who taught in Colombia and toured the Amazon

PUBLISHED: 15:48 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 02 July 2019

Evelyn May Tavener, who was head teacher of Bungay Primary School has been remembered as

Evelyn May Tavener, who was head teacher of Bungay Primary School has been remembered as "friendly" woman. Picture: Contributed by Snudden family

Archant

A teacher who left "no child in her school unable to read or write" has been remembered as a "popular and friendly woman" following her death, aged 92.

"Eve's legacy is huge". Picture: Contributed by Snudden family

Friends and family gathered at Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium to hear stories of Evelyn May Tavener, née Dunn, the former headteacher of Bungay Primary School.

Born in Great Yarmouth, she was influenced by the strong women in her life and taught to be focused, passionate and driven.

According to family members, she believed firmly in education, loved school and was constantly learning new things.

She eventually won a scholarship to the Great Yarmouth Grammar School and then went on to teacher training college in Salisbury.

On being evacuated Eve met her husband-to-be Clive - a paratrooper who served in Palestine.

You may also want to watch:

The pair married, moved to the Kettering area and had their son Nigel, who was born in 1958.

Clive left Eve and Nigel and emigrated to America, while the pair were heartbroken - a fire was sparked in the newly-single mother.

Soon after, she applied for a job in the Anglo Colombian School in Bogota, Colombia.

As an avid writer, she kept detailed diary entries of being awoken to gun shots, living without water or electricity and about the hostilities of living in a military dictatorship.

Three years later, they moved back to Britain and in 1977 she was offered a position as the head teacher of Bungay Primary School.

"She ruled with a rod of iron in a velvet glove - sometimes affectionately known as the Dragon, she cared deeply for the children and their families, following the progress of many into adulthood," the family said.

She met her husband Louis Tavener and they married, living in various towns and villages in Norfolk and Suffolk until his death in 2012 when she settled in a Bungalow in Loddon.

"Eve's legacy is huge. As well as her son, grandchildren and great grand child, many, many people have had their lives enriched by knowing Eve, and of course hundreds and hundreds of children received a better education because of Eve," they said.

Most Read

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Baggies set to sign winger and keep hold of midfield talent

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper, left, battling with Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis during a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Flat battery leads to woman having car seized

A VW car was seized in Watton after police found the driver had borrowed it without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horror as rare bird of prey shot next to nature reserve

The shot male marsh harrier found on the boundary of the Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

‘Where’s my tractor?’ - customers fleeced as 400,000 random products appear on Norfolk company’s hacked Amazon account

Sunshine Solar Ltd, based in Ashwellthorpe near Wymondham, had its Amazon account hacked. Picture: Sunshine Solar Ltd

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Controversial village housing plans recommended for approval despite petition

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists