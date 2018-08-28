Poppy wreath is laid in popular park as part of Remembrance events
PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 15 November 2018
Archant
A poppy wreath was laid on the Coastal Forces Veterans Association War Memorial in Oulton Broad.
The poppy wreath is laid at the Coastal Forces Veterans Association War Memorial in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Karen Pipe
The Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park (FONEP) laid a wreath on behalf of the community at the memorial in the popular park in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad last Thursday, November 8.
A FONEP spokesman said: “On Thursday, November 8 the FONEP volunteers took time out from their regular duties in the park to lay a wreath and pay their respects with a two minutes silence, remembering those who gave their lives during conflict.”
