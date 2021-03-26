Pup Poppy says 'incredibly emotional' goodbye after nine years at sanctuary

Published: 10:44 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM March 26, 2021

Poppy the German Hunting Terrier is now settling in at her new home in Swaffham, after staff at PACT Animal Sanctuary said an emotional farewell after 9 long years. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

A 16-year-old terrier has finally found her forever home after spending nine years at an animal sanctuary.

Poppy the German hunting terrier is now settling in at her new home in Swaffham, after staff at PACT animal sanctuary said an emotional farewell after nine years.

Poppy originally came to the sanctuary in Hingham in 2009 after her owner had moved from a farm into rented accommodation.

She had lived in a kennel on a pig farm and was used as a ratting dog for four years but had never been inside a house.

In 2011 Poppy was adopted but due to her nervous nature she was returned in 2012 where she remained until February 2021.

Despite feeling overjoyed that the terrier has finally found somewhere to call home, staff said it was an emotional day.

A PACT spokesman said: “It took nine long years for Poppy to be rehomed. That is a long time in rescue.

"When we all found out someone was interested in Poppy, we were filled with a mix of excitement and nerves for her.

“As Poppy had her dog meets with her new owner, we knew Poppy had found the one.

“Just one person can change a dog’s life for the better. We were all so filled with emotion, Poppy was very much part of the PACT family and so loved by so many here that her finding her forever home meant so much to all of us.

“We watched as she drove off to her forever home with tear filled eyes, and hearts full of love that Poppy had her chance of a happy forever home."

She added: “It is incredibly emotional seeing a dog that you have cared for so much over the years go, but it is the most rewarding feeling.”

Poppy’s new owner, who lives on her own and was looking for companionship, said the terrier is slowly getting used to her new home and enjoys going walks and cuddles on the sofa.

She added: “It has been hard work; she obviously had her issues and she is terribly nervous.

“But she has settled in amazingly and she is getting better every day and hopefully things carry on like that.

“She is a very affectionate little dog; her tail is wagging now. She is lovely company.”

