Mid-Norfolk village to dedicate poppy tapestry and community field to its 13 residents lost in the First World War

Peggy Hebden, 95, who has created a tapestry dedicated to the 13 Brisley men who lost their lives in the First World War. Photo: PAULINE CHAPMAN Archant

A tapestry featuring the names of the men lost in the First World War to residents of the mid-Norfolk village of Brisley will be going on show this weekend, as part of an exhibition dedicated to all those who fought in the conflict.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tapestry created by Peggy Hebden, 95, which will go on show as part of an exhibition commemorating the lives of the 13 Brisley men killed in the First World War. Photo: PAULINE CHAPMAN The tapestry created by Peggy Hebden, 95, which will go on show as part of an exhibition commemorating the lives of the 13 Brisley men killed in the First World War. Photo: PAULINE CHAPMAN

Made by Peggy Hebden, 95, who worked in Brisley village store before taking a job as a bread delivery driver in the neighbouring village of Stanfield, the tapestry includes a hand-knitted poppy for each of the 13 men who died, as well as for the three lost in the Second World War.

Mrs Hebden’s daughter, Christine Roos, has put together a display featuring First World War photographs, letter and documents, with the parish council also planning to dedicate part of a community field to the First World War fallen.

Mrs Roos said that while carrying out research for the exhibition, she discovered five of those who lost their lives were relatives, including her mother’s uncle, Elijah Horace George, who was killed in France in 1918, leaving four children aged between twelve months and six.

Brisley Parish Council will be dedicating the field near School Road at 12.15pm on Sunday. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served in the village hall, where the exhibition and tapestry will be on show.