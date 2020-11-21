Search

‘Chatty’ rescue cat stars in national charity calendar

PUBLISHED: 10:49 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 21 November 2020

Archant

A ‘chatty’ cat from Norfolk has landed herself a feature in a national cat calendar.

Poppy, an elderly feline from Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, has picked up the title of Miss April in Cats Protection’s 2021 charity wall calendar.

The “spirited” 18-year-old was rescued along with her brother, Happy, by Tracey Lawrence, who works at the charity’s Downham Market adoption centre.

The siblings had been in care for months before they were spotted at the centre and they soon won over the heart of the cat care worker.

She said: “I immediately fell in love with them. From the moment I saw Poppy and Happy, I knew I wanted to give them both a home.

“Poppy has come out of her shell so much since I adopted her.

“She is very chatty, chirping away when I speak to her and has to have a cuddle while I have my first cup of tea of the day.

“She is an absolute joy and every evening she has a mad half hour play, before settling in front of the wood burner for a nap.

“She is adorable, full of life and loves sleeping on me at night, licking and chewing my PJs as she sleeps. I feel so lucky to have them in my life.”

The cat care worker has also found comfort in Poppy while she spends more time at home alone during the pandemic.

She said: “I shielded at home for five months during the first Covid lockdown and Poppy was the most wonderful company.

“I live on my own and she was my work buddy, sleeping on the bed in my office while I worked. I really can’t imagine life without my pudding.”

Cats Protection’s wall calendar showcases cats adopted through the UK’s largest feline charity’s network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

The calendar, which costs £5, is sold online at www.catsprotectionshop.co.uk and can also be bought from the charity’s retail shops, in line with Covid guidelines.

It helps the charity to raise “much-needed” funds for cats and kittens who are looking for new homes.

