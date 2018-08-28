Poppies take centre stage as festival is held at popular church



They have been carefully crafted to remember those who lost their lives in battle.



And a popular Lowestoft-area church is displaying a series of poppy arrangements to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.





With a number of displays showcased at the church in Gunton Church Lane, the Poppy Day Festival is running between Friday, November 9 and and Sunday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman said: “Come and check out the displays of knitted poppies we have been busy making in the church and enjoy a cup of tea and some homemade cake or a light lunch of soup.”



The displays are showcased throughout the church, with refreshments in St Peter’s Annexe. Donations will go towards the Royal British Legion and Gunton St Peter’s church.

Gunton St Peter’s Church will be holding its Holy Communion Service starting at 10am on Sunday, which will also include an Act of Remembrance.