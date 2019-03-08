Poppy Appeal launched in Norfolk

The fundraising target in Norfolk is £850,000. Picture: British Legion Archant

People in Norfolk are being urged to put on a poppy and raise £850,000 to support our armed forces as the Poppy Appeal is launched today.

Jack Woods of The Normandy Veterans Association receiving the first poppy of the Appeal from 6 year old Olivia Hatch. Picture: British Legion Jack Woods of The Normandy Veterans Association receiving the first poppy of the Appeal from 6 year old Olivia Hatch. Picture: British Legion

This year, the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal will shine a spotlight on the hidden contributions made by the armed forces community every day.

Lyn Hatch, the Royal British Legion's community fundraiser for Norfolk, said: "Each day our Armed Forces provide an incredible service to our country in all kinds of ways, many of which we don't necessarily see, but all of which impact our lives. The unseen sacrifices they make on our behalf deserve to be recognised so wear your poppy with pride and show your support for our Armed Forces community, past and present.

She added: "Every donation received will make a real difference not only to the lives of Service men and women and veterans, but to their families as well who can also experience difficulties dealing with the circumstances of a loved one who is serving."

The Poppy Appeal in Norfolk has set a target of £850,000. Nationally, the Poppy Appeal is aiming to raise £50m this year.

The money raised will go towards the Royal British Legion's vital work delivering life-long support to service and ex-service personnel and their families through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

The Lord Mayor for Norwich councillor Vaughan Thomas and his wife, councillor Vivien Thomas, joined members of the British Legion to officially launch the Norfolk Poppy Appeal at City Hall in Norwich today.

The first poppy for the Appeal was given to Jack Woods, of the Normandy Veterans Association, by six-year-old Olivia Hatch at the launch.

Mr Woods was enlisted in 1942 on his 18th birthday into the Royal Armoured Corps and served in Germany and Italy.

The Royal British Legion's work is the nation's biggest Armed Forces charity providing care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present and their families.

Donations from previous appeals have been used to provide crisis grants, sport and art-based recovery programmes, specialist dementia care, lobbying the government on issues that affect the community and advising and supporting with benefits and money issues.

If you want to volunteer and help with the Poppy Appeal collecting email Lyn Hatch on lhatch@britishlegion.org.uk