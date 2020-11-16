Temporary supermarket to open this month after Budgens fire

A temporary supermarket is set to open in Holt in a little over a week, following a devastating fire which destroyed the town’s Budgens in June.

The proposed site for the temporary supermarket north of Kerrige Way in Holt is marked in white. A permanent replacement for Budgen's is to be built on the site of the old store, which is shown before the fire to the right. Image: Planning documents The proposed site for the temporary supermarket north of Kerrige Way in Holt is marked in white. A permanent replacement for Budgen's is to be built on the site of the old store, which is shown before the fire to the right. Image: Planning documents

The ‘pop-up’ store will be about half the size of the original Budgens and should operate for about 15 months.

By then a permanent replacement should have been built on the site of the old Budgens, the remains of which are still being demolished.

Jane Gurney-Read, CT Baker Group’s managing director, said: “We cannot wait to open the doors to our temporary Budgens of Holt store on Monday, November 23.

“The Budgens of Holt team are looking forward to welcoming back our customers who have shown us so much support in the months since we lost our supermarket in such terrible circumstances.”

The fire at Budgens of Holt on June 20 was found to have been caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Lee Smith The fire at Budgens of Holt on June 20 was found to have been caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Lee Smith

Mrs Gurney-Read said she wanted to thank Bournemouth-based temporary structure firm Mar-Key and London contractors Fit Out UK for “working so quickly to get our store up and running”.

She said: “It has, without question, been a challenging year, but we are determined as a team to end it on a positive note and are looking forward to being at the heart of Holt’s community once more.”

The store will be about 5,000sq ft (460sq metres) and sit in the car park to the north of Kerridge Way.

It will open at 10.30am on November 23 and will then open from 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Budgens is now running a delivery service for more than 100 customers, from its sister store in Aylsham.

Holt’s Post Office - which was in the old Budgens but moved to Bakers and Larners after the fire - will stay at the department store while the temporary supermarket operates.

Budgens burned down on the evening of June 20, leaving the town without a supermarket.

Investigators said the blaze was due to an electrical fault.