Search

Advanced search

‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

PUBLISHED: 13:01 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 25 June 2020

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A ‘pop-up’ post office will open within Bakers and Larners department store in Holt on Friday, June 26.

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee SmithBudgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Budgens supermarket in the market town burned down on the evening of June 20, resulting in the temporary loss of the only post office service in Holt.

Louise Cowell, communications manager for CT Baker Group, which will operate the service, said they had worked closely with colleagues from Post Office Ltd.

Two pop-up post office counters will be situated on the ground floor in the menswear department of the store.

The service will be run by CT Baker Budgens of Holt’s existing post office staff who will be familiar to many of its regular customers.

The service will include mail services, withdrawals, deposits and payments, bill payments and travel insurance referral service.

MORE: Free parking offered after supermarket fire

Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of CT Baker Group, said: “I have been acutely aware that many people have been rightly concerned at the loss of the only post office in Holt, and I am pleased that, following positive discussions with Post Office Ltd, we have been able to reinstate the service very quickly.

“Our post office staff are looking forward to serving their customers again, and providing a vital service to our community from within Bakers and Larners of Holt.”

MORE: Clap for Budgens’ heroes planned following devastating fire Laura Tarling, Post Office external issues manager, said: “The whole town was shocked by the major fire that destroyed Holt’s popular supermarket and we thank Bakers and Larners who quickly offered us alternative premises for a post office. We have pulled out the stops and we are finalising plans for a pop-up post office for Holt, which is due to open later this week as we know how important post office services are to a community.”

Opening hours for the post office service will be 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Car parking is available at Bakers and Larners and is currently free of charge.

Further services will be available at post offices in Sheringham and Cromer. Customers are currently being signposted to High Kelling Post Office, which is close to Holt Medical Practice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Warnings of ‘cows stood in slurry’ as MP makes welfare promise

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows stood in slurry on vast concrete lots have been highlighted in a debate on post-Brexit trade negotiations. Pictured, dairy cows in the Waveney valley. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read