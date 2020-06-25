‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A ‘pop-up’ post office will open within Bakers and Larners department store in Holt on Friday, June 26.

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Budgens supermarket in the market town burned down on the evening of June 20, resulting in the temporary loss of the only post office service in Holt.

Louise Cowell, communications manager for CT Baker Group, which will operate the service, said they had worked closely with colleagues from Post Office Ltd.

Two pop-up post office counters will be situated on the ground floor in the menswear department of the store.

The service will be run by CT Baker Budgens of Holt’s existing post office staff who will be familiar to many of its regular customers.

The service will include mail services, withdrawals, deposits and payments, bill payments and travel insurance referral service.

Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of CT Baker Group, said: “I have been acutely aware that many people have been rightly concerned at the loss of the only post office in Holt, and I am pleased that, following positive discussions with Post Office Ltd, we have been able to reinstate the service very quickly.

“Our post office staff are looking forward to serving their customers again, and providing a vital service to our community from within Bakers and Larners of Holt.”

Laura Tarling, Post Office external issues manager, said: "The whole town was shocked by the major fire that destroyed Holt's popular supermarket and we thank Bakers and Larners who quickly offered us alternative premises for a post office. We have pulled out the stops and we are finalising plans for a pop-up post office for Holt, which is due to open later this week as we know how important post office services are to a community."

Opening hours for the post office service will be 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Car parking is available at Bakers and Larners and is currently free of charge.

Further services will be available at post offices in Sheringham and Cromer. Customers are currently being signposted to High Kelling Post Office, which is close to Holt Medical Practice.