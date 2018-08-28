Search

‘This is the perfect location for it’: Pop up cinema events to be screened in popular park

PUBLISHED: 12:52 29 January 2019

Pop Up Pictures will bring The Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Oulton Broad for the first time. Picture: Music Art Study

MAS

Film fans are in for a treat, as an outdoor cinema event is set to be showcased in a popular park for the first time.

For three nights in September, Pop Up Pictures will be bringing its Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

The Norwich-based company, run by Danny Banthorpe and other event planners, will be screening three movies over three nights from Thursday, September 5 to Saturday, September 7.

With the films still to be confirmed, Mr Banthorpe is “looking forward” to bring this new event to town.

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick ButcherNicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher

He said: “We are thrilled to be coming to Oulton Broad for the first time.

“We are really looking forward to it. as the setting in Nicholas Everitt Park is perfect for the Pop Up Pictures Great Outdoor Cinema Club.

“There’s nothing better than watching your favourite movie on the big screen...except perhaps, watching it on a big screen in the great outdoors, surrounded by family and friends.”

The films will be screened in the park between 6pm and 10pm each evening.

With a woodfire pizza, popcorn, nachos and refreshments all on sale at reasonable prices, early bird ticket offers will soon be available, with the events catering for about 475 people per night.

Mr Banthorpe added: “We met up with Oulton Broad Parish Council and they are really positive about it – its lovely to see the passion from them for pop up cinema and showcasing something for the community.

“This is the perfect location for it – the park is such a beautiful setting. “We are an East Anglian brand, who are passionate about doing events in our own area.

“After four years at Fritton Lake we will be having a break from there and going to Nicholas Everitt Park as there is a great footfall benefit.

“Generally the films are PG or 12A, so families can come along.

“The films tend to centre around throwback Thursday, thrill night/fright night Friday and sing-a-long Saturday.”

Ticket details are available from the Pop Up Picture Facebook page via www.facebook.com/events/320155008707245/

