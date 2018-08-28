Disused high street store becomes pop up music shop

PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A disused high street shop will be temporarily in business as a pop up music shop moves in until the new year.

PHOTO: Sophie Smith

The old YMCA and Currys building on Mere Street in Diss is now home to a ‘massive’ music book sale from 50p to £2, run by PJ Music.

Established in 1996 by Peter Cunningham, PJ Music is based in nearby Botesdale, but is more frequently seen at music festivals around the country.

The shop will also sell instruments and music accessories including ukuleles, recorders, banjos, and accordions.

Mr Cunningham said: “I thought it was be nice for kids particularly and obviously musicians, because there’s a dearth of music shops.

“It’s really an adventure, I never tried having a shop in Diss. I operate from home because I’m always at festivals.

The pop up shop will be operating from November 22 - December 30.