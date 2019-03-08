Pop-up brownie bakery opens next week

Susanna Lemon is opening up her King's Lynn bakery on Thursday nights where customers can buy brownies fresh from the oven Picture: Simply Cake Co Archant

Get your chocolate fix at Simply Cake Co

Just two years after forming her gourmet brownie delivery business in King's Lynn, foodie and baker Susanna Lemon is set to open her very own pop-up bakery.

Susanna moved to premises at Hardwick Narrows Industrial Estate in the town recently, and every Thursday evening, from September 5, the domestic goddess, who loves all things chocolate, will open to the public, who can buy her goodies fresh from the oven.

"Not only have we changed location," says Susanna, "but we have also decided to cater to our growing local demand by opening the bakery up. Customers can come into our 'open kitchens' from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, see us at work and see our amazing little bakery. We have a great launch offer of 50% off boxes of five slices for the first month, and vouchers for that can be downloaded at our website. We chose a Thursday as we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to grab some treats for the weekend to take into the office on a Friday!"

Susanna uses only high quality Belgian chocolate, local free-range eggs and proper butter in her cakes. All her products are also naturally gluten-free too. "That means we can cater for a much wider audience. If gluten-free is done right you can't tell the difference, and that is what we strive for. We are very proud to support and work with local businesses as much as we can. This includes our East Anglian yellow pea flour, which comes from Norwich-based Novo Farina. Because we sell online we have opened ourselves up to compete with companies nationwide. This is why we make sure all our products are the best they can be. We really believe our brownies are the tastiest and gooiest you can get!

Since moving to the purpose-built bakery, Susanna has been able to add new lines to Simply Cake Co, from millionaire's shortbread (which she says has gone down a storm) to giant cookies, and a rapidly growing vegan range. A list of favours can be seen online and posted to anywhere in the UK, with three new flavours introduced every month.

"Our customers also have the option to subscribe to the monthly specials (currently banoffee, mint and mini Smarties), which means they can get free delivery and delicious cakes once a month either to themselves or as a gift.

"Our most popular monthly special to date has been our Snickers-style brownie, which has a gooey brownie base, a thick layer of caramel and whole peanuts, and a Belgian chocolate topping - what's not to love?"

Susanna set up the business after being disappointed with the quality of cakes she was finding at food events and festivals. "They were expensive and always fell short of my expectations. I was confident I could make better cakes and brownies than any of these businesses so I set out on my own!"

What's next?

"We've also launched some products perfect for weddings, birthdays and events, including brownie and millionaire's mountains. These are an amazing alternative wedding cake and a total showstopper. If you'd rather have a larger selection of desserts and nibbles we're also working closely with Horkey and Mardle, a new company that champions all Norfolk produce, to create delicious grazing tables."