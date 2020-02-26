Search

'Calm, bolshy or barmy?' Doggy Day Care gives report cards to owners

PUBLISHED: 15:36 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 26 February 2020

Pooch's Yard, a doggie day care in Thetford is giving report cards to their dogs. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Pet owners often wonder what their furry friends get up to when they're not around, but now a town's doggy day care has been handing out report cards so families can see just how their pooch has been behaving.

Kyle Bell is the owner of Pooch's Yard Doggy Day Care and Day Grooming, in Telford Way, Thetford, which looks after around 75 dogs a week.

But what makes his business slightly different from the rest, is that Pooch's Yard hands out report cards to owners so they can find out what mischief they're four legged friends have been causing.

Mr Bell said: "It's a great way to make sure everyone in the family can see if their dog has had a good day and it's a good laugh.

"The dogs come in and you'll often find they hang out with their own little clique, so we write who they played with and their temperament, whether they have been calm, bolshy or barmy."

With such a mix of dog breeds, sizes and temperaments, it can be a challenge to make sure everyone is getting on, but Mr Bell said it's all part of the fun.

"We have a few difficult dogs but that makes our job even more fun.," he added.

"I concentrate on the behaviour side of dogs which allows me to work with them and hopefully change any bad behaviours. But none has ever been told off too much."

Only two years since he began his "dream" job, Mr Bell said the demand for day care services for dogs is on the rise and is an option for owners for may find themselves unable to look after their pet during the day.

Mr Bell said: "The demand has grown even in the two and a half years I have been doing it. When I first opened we had 4 to 5 dogs a week but once people know they can trust you get a lot more wanting to use your services.

"It's also becoming more popular because places like Dogs Trust and re-homing centres are now asking owners 'How will you look after your dog if you're working full time' and suggest doggy day care as an avenue they can explore instead of leaving their dog at home or giving it up."

