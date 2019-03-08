Search

Pony dumped at side of busy road in 'terrifying ordeal'

PUBLISHED: 15:45 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 30 May 2019

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

A young pony is being treated at a local sanctuary after being found near a busy Norwich road.

Buddy was found wandering near a busy road in Norwich. Photo: Redwings Horse SanctuaryBuddy was found wandering near a busy road in Norwich. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

The six-month-old colt, who has been named Buddy, was very nervous when he was discovered underweight, with his hooves in a poor condition and suffering from a severe worm burden.

Norfolk police were called to the A140 Ipswich Road, just outside the Holiday Inn near Harford Bridge, on of Saturday May, 11, after Buddy had been spotted straying dangerously close to the busy road.

Police then called Redwings Horse Sanctuary, whose headquarters are based south of Norwich, for help.

The sanctuary's senior field officer Julie Harding arrived and managed to catch Buddy with the help of police officers.

He was then transported to the sanctuary and once there he was immediately provided with a cosy stable, food and water.

With police unable to trace the owner Buddy now has a permanent home at Redwings.

Ms Harding said: "Poor Buddy has been through a terrifying ordeal.

"To have been dumped on the side of a busy road, endangering not just him but road users too, and especially when he was so ill and young, is appalling.

"Due to the danger Buddy was put in and his poor health, there was no question that he needed to be brought into the safety of the sanctuary, where he'll receive all the care he needs for life.

"For the first few days at Redwings, Buddy was very fearful but he is slowly learning to trust us. He is still going through our own veterinary assessments, but we're hopeful he will make a full recovery."

Redwings is a registered charity, 100pc funded by donations from the public.

