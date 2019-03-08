Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pontins 'letting down disabled people' after 'banning' mobility scooters

PUBLISHED: 15:11 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 23 August 2019

Meat Handy, 46, said he was made to feel humiliated by the ban. Picture: Archant.

Meat Handy, 46, said he was made to feel humiliated by the ban. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A family has spoken out against the "disgusting treatment of disabled customers" which ruined a family holiday to Pontins holiday park in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

The family said the sign was discriminatory. Photo: Elaine HandyThe family said the sign was discriminatory. Photo: Elaine Handy

Elaine Handy, 62, was hoping for a trouble-free trip to the seaside with her husband, Paul, and 46-year-old son, Meat, who lives with cerebral palsy.

But they say their holiday was "ruined" when Pontins put up signs banning customers from taking mobility scooters into the site's main entertainment area.

Mrs Handy said: "My son was born with cerebral palsy and has no option but to use his scooter to get around.

"Does it not occur to them that someone who requires a mobility scooter would likely not have the ability to walk to other parts of the park?"

Meat Handy, 46, has cerebral palsy and requires a mobility scooter. Photo: Meat HandyMeat Handy, 46, has cerebral palsy and requires a mobility scooter. Photo: Meat Handy

A photograph shows a notice posted on the entrance to the resort's amusement arcade, which leads to the main entertainment area as well as the site's only designated disabled toilets.

The sign says mobility scooters are not allowed in the building "due to fire regulations".

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Handy said: "It was very upsetting. We spent a lot of time going into Great Yarmouth instead, because we felt too embarrassed to even approach the subject.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The family travelled over 200 miles from near Stratford-upon-Avon for their holiday.

Mrs Handy said: "Pontins owe us an apology, it's not nice. It spoilt the holiday. My son feels let down. He's tired and feels humiliated."

Mrs Handy added the 2010 Equality act states venues have a legal obligation to be accessible, and called the sign discriminatory.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We have worked closely with Pontins Pakefield to support them in assessing fire risks and making their premises a safe place for their staff and guests.

Meat Handy, 46, and mum Elaine Handy, 62, were visiting Pakefield from their home near Stratford-upon-Avon.Meat Handy, 46, and mum Elaine Handy, 62, were visiting Pakefield from their home near Stratford-upon-Avon.

"On Thursday, August 22, we carried out a full fire safety audit of the site. During the visit we reviewed notices on display and have advised the management team accordingly and understand that these will be updated immediately.

"For any property we will advise that escape routes must be kept clear at all times, allowing safe, unobstructed access in the event of a fire."

Pontins have been approached for comment.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for City’s Premier League push

Fit-again defender Christoph Zimmermann is closing in a return to the Norwich City squad Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Press conference RECAP: Klose fit for Norwich but Chelsea suffer Kante blow

Timm Klose at Norwich City's training on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Driver charged £2,000 after being fined 20 times in one month at same car park

Stuart Rogers was fined £2000 but claims he 'did not use the car park'. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists