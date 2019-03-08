Search

Smartmouth Brewery team visit Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:10 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 26 July 2019

Porter Hardy Founder of Smartmouth brewery in Virginia USA and David Holliday from Norfolk brewhouse who together have brewed a trans atlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

The team behind an international collaboration allowing people in America to be able to toast Norfolk Day with a beer brewed especially for the occasion have finally met.

Using ingredients from both sides of the Atlantic, The Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham and Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia have teamed up to make a Norfolk Day beer called Pond Hopper.

Now, after months of long-distance working, the pair have finally met, with Porter Hardy, the president of Smartmouth, visiting Norfolk, UK, with his family.

Mr Hardy said: "I was honoured when David reached out to us, he's been great to work with. We all love beer and it's just nice to bring the two Norfolks together."

David Holliday, of The  Norfolk Brewhouse added:  "It's been great to show Porter and his family around Norfolk, it's like we've known each other for ages because the project has been building up for so long."

