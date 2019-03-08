How Norfolk Day has led to a tasty tie-up across the pond

People across Norfolk and as far as America will be able to toast Norfolk Day with a special beer brewed especially for the occasion.

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The international celebration is all thanks to a collaboration between The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham and Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

Working together, the two breweries have developed a golden 5pc ABV beer which brings together the popular British golden style pale ale with a typically hoppy American IPA.

Named Pond Hopper, the beer will be available in more than 70 pubs in Norfolk, while a slightly stronger version of the same name will be launched at Smartmouth Brewery tap along with a visiting British fish n chip van on Norfolk Day, Saturday July 27.

David Holliday, of The Norfolk Brewhouse, said that after creating a successful Norfolk Day beer in 2018 he wanted to go one better for this year, by taking the celebration international: "We had great feedback to the story behind our first Norfolk Day beer last year…so this year we wanted to use the opportunity to reach out to other Norfolk's and were absolutely thrilled when Smartmouth Brewing, in Norfolk Virginia, said that they wanted to be part of the celebrations," he said.

Mr Holliday said he hoped it would be the start of many trans-Atlantic Norfolk Day celebrations: "We really want this to be the start of stronger connections, by all sorts of people and organisations, between the two Norfolk's as we share so much history between us."

Porter Hardy, the president of Smartmouth who will be visiting Norfolk along with his family on July 27, said: "When David approached us it was really out of the blue but we just loved the idea.

"Beer and brewing does have this tendency to bring people together and this was something we wanted to embrace.

"Like David we want this to be the start of a great connection between the two Norfolk's and folks over here just love the story and I'm sure we can hook up lots more producers and associations."

Aside from being served in pubs across the county, Pond Hopper will also be spreading the word in London at the world's biggest beer festival - The Great British Beer Festival - between August 3 and 9.