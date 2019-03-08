Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

How Norfolk Day has led to a tasty tie-up across the pond

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 July 2019

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant

People across Norfolk and as far as America will be able to toast Norfolk Day with a special beer brewed especially for the occasion.

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The international celebration is all thanks to a collaboration between The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham and Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

Working together, the two breweries have developed a golden 5pc ABV beer which brings together the popular British golden style pale ale with a typically hoppy American IPA.

Named Pond Hopper, the beer will be available in more than 70 pubs in Norfolk, while a slightly stronger version of the same name will be launched at Smartmouth Brewery tap  along with a visiting British  fish n chip van on Norfolk Day, Saturday July 27.

You may also want to watch:

David Holliday, of The Norfolk Brewhouse, said that after creating a successful Norfolk Day beer in 2018 he wanted to go one better for this year, by taking the celebration international: "We had great feedback to the story behind our first Norfolk Day beer last year…so this year we wanted to use the opportunity to reach out to other Norfolk's and were absolutely thrilled when Smartmouth Brewing, in  Norfolk Virginia, said that they wanted to be part of the celebrations," he said.

Mr Holliday said he hoped it would be the start of many trans-Atlantic Norfolk Day celebrations: "We really want this to be the start of stronger connections, by all sorts of people and organisations, between the two Norfolk's as we share so much history between us."

Porter Hardy, the president of Smartmouth who will be visiting Norfolk along with his family on July 27, said: "When David approached us it was really out of the blue but we just loved the idea.

"Beer and brewing does have this tendency to bring people together and this was something we wanted to embrace.

"Like David we want this to be the start of a great connection between the two Norfolk's and folks over here just love the  story and I'm sure we can  hook up lots more producers  and associations."

Aside from being served in pubs across the county, Pond Hopper will also be spreading the word in London at the world's biggest beer festival - The Great British Beer Festival - between August 3 and 9.

Most Read

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s really sad to see it go’ - Best friends to close tea room

Amanda Medler and Sarah Douglass decided to open a cafe after meeting in a pub. Picture: Sarah Douglass

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Three youths released on bail after knives found at Norfolk school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Man arrested over Norwich sex assault to face no further action

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists