Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution

Wells is among the beaches with advice against swimming from Defra - Credit: Ian Burt

Members of the public have been advised to not swim in the sea at five Norfolk and Waveney beaches today.

This morning the Environment Agency posted "advice against bathing" on its Swimfo page for Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton, Heacham, Wells and Lowestoft north of Claremont Pier.

The warning is in place due to a "pollution risk".

Pollution risk forecasts are made every day at the beaches based on measurements of rain, time and wind.

This warning appears separate from the beaches' classifications. Lowestoft's is 'excellent', Old Hunstanton is 'good', Wells and Hunstanton are 'sufficient' and Heacham is 'poor'.

In August the Environment Agency warned beachgoers to stay out of the sea at dozens of locations around the country after heavy rains caused sewage to be discharged into the sea.

Water firms are allowed to discharge sewers into the sea to stop them overflowing into people's homes during heavy rainfall.

There have been ongoing issues with pollution at Heacham in recent years, although the Environment agency has previously said this is due to ongoing bathing water quality issues, not sewerage discharges.

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment about the latest warnings.