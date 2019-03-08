Search

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

PUBLISHED: 10:25 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 28 March 2019

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A lay-by caravan serving up burgers and bacon butties on the A140 has been given the worst possible food hygiene rating.

The Snak Shak lay-by caravan has become a familiar sight on A140 and has a loyal clinetele. Picture: Simon ParkinThe Snak Shak lay-by caravan has become a familiar sight on A140 and has a loyal clinetele. Picture: Simon Parkin

Snak Shak, which has become a familiar sight between Swainsthorpe and Newton Flotman, and is often seen flying a pirate flag, was given a zero rating after South Norfolk Council’s food hygiene inspectors paid a visit on February 11.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) rates food businesses on their hygiene standards on a scale ranging from zero which means urgent improvement necessary to a top rating of five which is very good.

Inspectors who paid an unannounced visit to Snak Shak found serious failings including no documented food safety management system and an inadequate level of food hygiene awareness amongst staff.

South Norfolk inspectors have warned Snak Shak on A140 needs appropriate action to remedy the hygiene issues or the council will consider taking formal action. Picture: Simon ParkinSouth Norfolk inspectors have warned Snak Shak on A140 needs appropriate action to remedy the hygiene issues or the council will consider taking formal action. Picture: Simon Parkin

They did not appear to understand the risk of cross contamination between raw and ready to eat food and were not wearing suitable and clean over-clothing. The wash hand basin was also found to not be in regular use.

A council spokesman said: “If the owner of the business does not take the appropriate action to remedy the issues highlighted above and the current conditions continue to exist then the council will consider taking formal action under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.”

Owner Janet Spragg, from Tivetshall St Mary, who has been operating the caravan for four years, said: “I can’t argue against an environmental health audit but it is as clean as I can get it.

Snak Shak owner Janet Spragg who has run the business in an A140 lay-by for four years. Picture: Denise BradleySnak Shak owner Janet Spragg who has run the business in an A140 lay-by for four years. Picture: Denise Bradley

“My fridges are all at the right temperatures, everything is bleached, all the material is sprayed and cleaned, but they were just not happy with the flooring that is down and the covering on the walls.

“If you buy a brand new trailer you will have the stainless steel all the way round but its just not possible with this it would probably be cheaper to buy a new one. But I said to them I don’t earn enough on here to be able to do that.”

The tiny caravan, which offers up a menu of fry-ups, bacon, sausage and egg butties and home-made burgers, has a loyal clientele. It boasts a number of positive reviews on online ratings sites. One states: “Friendly service. Can’t fault the food I had. Price was excellent.”

Snak Shak on the A140 between Newton Flotman and Tasburgh which was given a zero food hygiene rating. Picture: Simon ParkinSnak Shak on the A140 between Newton Flotman and Tasburgh which was given a zero food hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Another adds: “Delicious homemade burgers. Good range of food and snacks. Warm friendly service.”

