Search

Advanced search

‘A real kick in the teeth’ - Zaks owner slams ‘chaotic’ roadworks near restaurant site

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 July 2020

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Archant

The boss of one of Norwich’s longest running restaurants has slammed “chaotic” roadworks which he said had caused day time business to plummet.

Work to resurface the B1332 main road through Poringland began on Saturday and is expected to last five weeks.

But the £750,000 scheme, which will see the road closed during the day on weekdays, has attracted fierce criticism from Chris Carr, the co-owner of Zaks, which has an outlet in the village.

He said there is a lack of clear signs advertising that businesses will remain open and, as a result, there had been a “significant drop” in customers dining during the day - though council bosses say more signs are now being added.

Mr Carr added: “We normally get a lot of passing trade but at the moment there is none. At the moment, our customers are literally the people who are in the know.

“We’ve also been taking constant phone calls from customers who are lost or confused as they don’t know how to access us, as well as people just not showing up.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been causing chaos in the village and for other businesses. It is not clear what is going on.”

The timing of the roadworks, which started less than a month after restaurants were able to reopen for the first time since lockdown, has also come as a “major blow” for Mr Carr.

He said: “It has been a really testing and challenging time over the last few months due to coronavirus and having roadworks for five weeks will be incredibly disruptive.

“We are not ones to complain or moan, and we look to solve problems not make them, but this has come as a real kick in the teeth.

“I’ve even been out today and made my own banners advertising that we are open.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “The planned work, that’s being carried out in stages, is progressing well, with the one weekend of work successfully completed, and the section of work outside the row of shops opposite the church should be complete this week.

“A fully signed official diversion route is in place, along roads of the same or higher classification. The team on site are making sure access is available to homes and businesses within the closure, and are on hand to provide help and directions where necessary. And following feedback we are adding more businesses open as usual signs.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk treasure hunters discover more than 6,500 items in just one year

A treasure emerges: The stunning Anglo-Saxon pendant emerges from the Norfolk mud. Picture: Tom Lucking.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke factor was a huge draw for City new boy

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Beach huts not Benidorm: Holidaymakers book up at home rather than abroad

Beach Hut owners Sue Potts and Stuart Richardson Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Full steam ahead for railway as it prepares to welcome passengers back this weekend

Bure Valley Railway. Picture: Bure Valley Railway