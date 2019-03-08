Search

Advanced search

Should children be allowed to take part in climate strikes on school days?

PUBLISHED: 10:24 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 September 2019

The third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich in May. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich in May. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Scores of children are expected to take to the streets tomorrow to make their voices heard over climate change fears.

Following in the footsteps of Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, schoolchildren are set to hold Norwich's fourth Youth Strike 4 Climate outside City Hall on Friday, calling on the government and local authorities to take environmental issues more seriously.

Previous demonstrations have seen children pull themselves out of school in their droves and picket, pushing the message that more needs to done to protect their generation from the devastating impact of climate change.

However, as youngsters again prepare to make their voices heard, schools and academies are faced with the difficult conundrum of how to approach those who do choose to take action.

Meanwhile, others are using the action day as inspiration to gear learning towards climate messages within the school environment.

A spokesman for the Ormiston Academy Trust said: "Our view is that children should only be out of school in exceptional circumstances and we have a duty of care to ensure their safety. However, we recognise the importance of social action.

You may also want to watch:

"As a result, across the Trust we ensure they are able to participate in social action in school. We have established a number of platforms and initiatives to help our students participate."

A spokesman for the TEN Group, which is responsible for Attleborough, Fakenham and Wayland Academy said the strike had not been brought up by students, student bodies or parents in any of the schools.

He said: "The presumption, therefore, is that students are not planning to travel to Norwich to take part in any strike.

"Any absences will be treated in the usual way by each school."

One of the county's primary schools, St Martin at Shouldham, is planning a strike of its own, with children from Years Two to Six taking part in a march around the village green as part of the action day.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said each individual school led by the local authority would be required to set their own stance on the strikes and that it would be setting no guidance for how pupils' participation would be addressed.

It comes after Barry Stone said he felt children should be at school rather than taking part in climate strikes.

Is your school planning to take part in the day of action? Contact david.hannant@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Drug gang who defended Norwich house with gun used teenagers as a ‘patsy’

A London drug gang cuckooed a house at Triumph Court in Norwich. Picture: Google

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Heroic teen presented with bravery award after saving friend’s life

Harry Hall from Lowestoft, was presented with a special award from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday night, September 19. Picture: Contributed by Ben Matthews
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists