Scores of schoolchildren line steps of City Hall in third climate change protest

Action from the third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Scores of schoolchildren have taken to the steps of City Hall in Norwich to make their voices heard about climate change.

For the third time, youngsters involved in Youth Strike 4 Climate made their presence known in the city centre, occupying the City Hall steps across the day.

The protest saw more than 100 youths take part, taking the day off school to send a message to the government and local authorities over climate measures.

The children held signs aloft, clapped and chanted as a number of speakers rallied them.

Among the speakers was Tom Abbott, of Norwich Greenpeace, who said the turnout demonstrated the devotion of the children.

He said: "These children feel as though they are too young to get their voices heard any other way, but are so concerned about the situation the UK and the rest of the world is in.

"Some of them are missing exams to be here, which shows how important they see it as."

