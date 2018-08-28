Search

Advanced search

Your chance to quiz the prime minister

PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 29 November 2018

Prime minister Theresa May is going to answer your questions ahead of the Brexit vote Photo: PA / Liam McBurney

Prime minister Theresa May is going to answer your questions ahead of the Brexit vote Photo: PA / Liam McBurney

PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister is battling to convince the nation her Brexit deal is the best option for Britain.

And as part of her charm offensive, Theresa May will be answering our readers’ questions on Brexit.

How will leaving the European Union impact your life? Is your business set to suffer, or boom, because of Brexit? Will your summer holiday cost more? Do you want the government to just get on with it? How will the big industries and agriculture thrive after we leave Europe?

As Mrs May tries to build support for her plan to pass through the Commons on December 11 your questions could prove vital.

Email richard.porritt@archant.co.uk before 1pm on December 3 and your question could be one of the eight the PM answers in this newspaper next week.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

CITB outsources 337 jobs and sells card scheme as restructure gathers pace

An aerial view of the National Construction College at Bircham Newton, operated by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). Picture: Stephen Shepherd/CITB.

Drink-drive figures revealed as police prepare to launch festive crackdown

More than 200 people were caught drink or drug driving in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period last year. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Drink driver who risked trip home from pub is jailed

More than 200 people were caught drink or drug driving in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period last year. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast