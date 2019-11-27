Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative candidate James Wild is pictured on the campaign trail at the North Norfolk Railway in Sheringham. Picture: Ally McGilvray Archant

A major new poll has suggested the Conservatives could turn Norfolk and Waveney almost completely blue - including in two close-fought marginal seats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon Photo: UK Parliament South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon Photo: UK Parliament

The poll, conducted by YouGov for The Times newspaper, also suggests Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party could win just 211 seats, and that Boris Johnson's party will end up with a 68-seat majority.

In the county's two tightest seats, the poll predicts that the Conservatives will retain Norwich North, and pick up North Norfolk.

The results:

Norwich North

Waveney Suffolk Conservative candidate Peter Aldous Photo: UK Parliament Waveney Suffolk Conservative candidate Peter Aldous Photo: UK Parliament

In the 2017 election, the Norwich North seat was held by Conservative's Chloe Smith, taking 50.7pc of the vote, and according to the YouGov survey this could drop to 47.2pc.

Norwich South

Labour's Clive Lewis has held Norwich South since the 2015 election and according to the poll, Mr Lewis is likely to continue with a majority of 51.62pc.

North Norfolk

Labour candidate for Norwich (South) Clive Lewis at the Fridays for Future climate protest on the steps of city hall in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Labour candidate for Norwich (South) Clive Lewis at the Fridays for Future climate protest on the steps of city hall in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Long held by the Liberal Democrat's Norman Lamb, the polls suggest North Norfolk could turn blue this December, after the former MP announced he was leaving politics last month.

According to the latest YouGov survey results, Tory candidate Duncan Smith could pip Lib Dem's Karen Ward to the constituency seat, with a 45.94 majority, compared to her 39.87pc.

South Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk has backed the Conservatives in past elections, and the polls suggest voters will continue to do so next month. Tory candidate Richard Bacon won the support of 53.71pc in the latest YouGov poll.

Great Yarmouth

Polls indicate Conservative candidate Brandon Lewis will hold his seat in Great Yarmouth, with a 59.2pc majority.

South West Norfolk

Karen Davis the Norwich North Labour candidate. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Karen Davis the Norwich North Labour candidate. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Conservative candidate Liz Truss looks set to hold her seat in South West Norfolk, scooping a 62.5pc majority in the Brexit-backing constituency.

North West Norfolk

Following the resignation of Conservative MP Henry Bellingham, polls suggest his successor, James Wild, is likely to hold Norfolk North West with a majority of 61.23pc.

Broadland

Duncan Baker, Conservative candidate in North Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE Duncan Baker, Conservative candidate in North Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Voters in Broadland look likely to follow the county trend, with Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew winning a 56.15pc majority in the poll.

Waveney

Conservative Peter Aldous scooped a 54.4pc majority in the 2017 election, and according to the poll, should hold his seat taking 56.75pc.

Mid Norfolk

Great Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative candidate Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament Great Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative candidate Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

Conservative candidate George Freeman won a majority of 58pc in the YouGov poll.