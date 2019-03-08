'You've got to be kidding!': Council slams resident for 'forest in a bin'

A council has issued a reminder to householders about the appropriate use of their bins - after a "forest in a bin" was discovered during collection.

It comes after one resident left their bin open and overflowing with garden waste.

In a post to Facebook, East Suffolk Council said: "You've got to be kidding us, right?

"You know that thing about ensuring you can close the lid…

"Please make sure the lid on your bin closes - otherwise we won't be able to collect it #gardenwaste #forestinabin #goodluckwiththat."

According to East Suffolk Council's website, only waste contained within the correct wheeled bin will be collected.

It says: "Excess waste that you cannot fit into your bin must be taken to a household waste recycling centre.

"Alternatively additional bins can be obtained for an annual fee.

"Recyclable materials can also be taken to a local recycling facility."

A council spokesman said: "We just wanted to highlight, in a lighthearted way, that in order to be collected bins need to have closed lids."