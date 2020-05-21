Search

Advanced search

Restrictions to stop train passengers parking near people’s homes

PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 21 May 2020

Diss Railway Station. Photograph Simon Parker

Diss Railway Station. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

New parking restrictions have been introduced to stop train passengers from avoiding pay and display charges at a Norfolk railway station by parking near people’s homes.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

Action has been taken near Diss Railway Station because of concerns that car users were parking in Nelson Road, so they did not have to pay to leave their vehicles at the station.

Diss Town Council and Norfolk county councillor Keith Kiddie had said that was causing parking and access issues for people within the neighbouring estate of Viscount Close and Ensign Way.

There were also concerns that cars clogging up Nelson Road was making it difficult for buses to safely get out of the train station.

Norfolk County Council was asked to try to solve the issue and carried out consultation over ways to tackle the situation last year.

You may also want to watch:

An initial consultation had proposed double yellow lines for the full length of Nelson Road, but that triggered concerns that it would just lead to those drivers parking in Viscount Close and Ensign Way instead.

A proposal was then put forward to also add single yellow lines in Viscount Close and Ensign Way, which led to concerns people living nearby would not be able to park in their own streets.

A third plan added double yellow lines in Sandy Lane and Sawmills Road.

Ultimately, the scheme agreed by the county council is for double yellow lines in Nelson Road, Sandy Lane and Sawmills Road and for very small sections at the junctions of Ensign Way and Viscount Close.

The single yellow lines for Ensign Way and Viscount Close have been ditched, but council officers say they will monitor those roads to check cars stopped from parking in the other roads do not move there.

They say: “This will be monitored by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council to make sure any/all parking within the estate is carried out safely and not in an obstructive manner.”

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, who made the decision to introduce the restrictions, said: “This will be a big benefit to the local residents who have been suffering from on-street parking from people using the railway station.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with 4x4

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Fit-again Hernandez among City players shown returning to training

Onel Hernandez was ruled out for eight weeks after knee surgery in February Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Image

A11 closed after lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A11. Picture: Matt Lawson

Ninth recycling centre to reopen in Norfolk

Sheringham recycling centre is reopening. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24