Restrictions to stop train passengers parking near people’s homes

New parking restrictions have been introduced to stop train passengers from avoiding pay and display charges at a Norfolk railway station by parking near people’s homes.

Action has been taken near Diss Railway Station because of concerns that car users were parking in Nelson Road, so they did not have to pay to leave their vehicles at the station.

Diss Town Council and Norfolk county councillor Keith Kiddie had said that was causing parking and access issues for people within the neighbouring estate of Viscount Close and Ensign Way.

There were also concerns that cars clogging up Nelson Road was making it difficult for buses to safely get out of the train station.

Norfolk County Council was asked to try to solve the issue and carried out consultation over ways to tackle the situation last year.

An initial consultation had proposed double yellow lines for the full length of Nelson Road, but that triggered concerns that it would just lead to those drivers parking in Viscount Close and Ensign Way instead.

A proposal was then put forward to also add single yellow lines in Viscount Close and Ensign Way, which led to concerns people living nearby would not be able to park in their own streets.

A third plan added double yellow lines in Sandy Lane and Sawmills Road.

Ultimately, the scheme agreed by the county council is for double yellow lines in Nelson Road, Sandy Lane and Sawmills Road and for very small sections at the junctions of Ensign Way and Viscount Close.

The single yellow lines for Ensign Way and Viscount Close have been ditched, but council officers say they will monitor those roads to check cars stopped from parking in the other roads do not move there.

They say: “This will be monitored by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council to make sure any/all parking within the estate is carried out safely and not in an obstructive manner.”

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, who made the decision to introduce the restrictions, said: “This will be a big benefit to the local residents who have been suffering from on-street parking from people using the railway station.”