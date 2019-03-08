Search

Revealed: How hundreds of homes could be built on former rugby club

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 20 September 2019

Wymondham Rugby Club's former home on Tuttles Lane Picture by: Sonya Duncan



Details of how the former home of a rugby club could make way for homes have finally been revealed - almost three years to the day after a planning inspector ruled the scheme can go ahead.

In January 2015, a bid to redevelop the then home of Wymondham Rugby Club at Tuttles Lane from Richborough Estates was knocked back by South Norfolk Council.

However, in September of the following year, the Planning Inspectorate over-ruled the council's decision and granted outline permission to the scheme.

Now, just after the third anniversary of this decision, the fine details of how this will be achieved have been unveiled through a reserved matters planning application for the site.

The application sets out the first phase of the site's redevelopment, which will see up to 90 new homes built, the closure of Tuttles Lane itself and a creation of a new access point at Lavender Road.

It also looks to see the demolition of the existing rugby club buildings and the loss of the associated sports pitches - while a third of the 90 proposed homes would be social housing.

The development is planned to be a mixture of one to five bedrooms, with 201 car parking spaces provided for households and 23 visitor spaces.

However, the 90 homes that make up this phase of the development will serve as merely the tip of the iceberg, with hundreds more also on the way for a separate part of the former club.

Andrew Kilby, chairman of Wymondham Rugby Club, said: "The ground on Tuttles Lane was our home for 35 years, so we have got a host of great memories there.

"Now we've moved it is good to think the land will be used to provide homes for new residents. We hope they enjoy it as much as we did."

The plans have been in the pipeline for a considerable amount of time, with the club playing its final game on home turf in April 2018, before moving to its new home at Barnard Fields.

South Norfolk Council will decide the application's fate in due course.



