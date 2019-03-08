Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Spikes and netting - council’s bid to stamp out pigeon roosting on historic archway

PUBLISHED: 15:25 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 25 March 2019

South Norfolk Council is trying to stop pigeons roosting on an archway in Wymondham Photo; Matthew Usher

South Norfolk Council is trying to stop pigeons roosting on an archway in Wymondham Photo; Matthew Usher

An archway into a town centre car park could soon be equipped with spikes and netting, as the council looks to vanquish a feathered foe.

South Norfolk Council is looking to equip the Market Street archway in Wymondham with spikes and netting to deter pigeons. Picture: GoogleSouth Norfolk Council is looking to equip the Market Street archway in Wymondham with spikes and netting to deter pigeons. Picture: Google

The car park entrance on Market Street in Wymondham has become a regular roosting spot for pigeons, prompting frequent complaints from people in the town.

This has led to South Norfolk Council applying to itself to put in measures to deter the birds, as part of an £18,000 refurbishment of the archway.

The council is planning to replace the windows in the archway with like-for-like changes. However, the refurbishment will also see spikes and netting installed to put off the pesky pigeons.

The spikes would be put in place in window ledges, which netting would be fixed inside the building itself, each designed to deter the birds.

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: “The application was submitted by SNC as owners of the archway after receiving numerous complaints and following requests from the local town council and councillors - who have also received complaints about the mess caused by pigeons.

“Complaints have also been made by visitors, residents and general users of the car park regarding the mess pigeon guano is making and the health implications this may have.”

It comes after a supermarket near Norwich - the Harford Bridge Tesco - had shoppers in a flap over netting used to prevent swallows from nesting in one of its trolley stations.

The SNC spokesman added: “The council has taken expert advice about how to deal with the issue and the most humane and safe way to deter the pigeons setting up home in the archway.”

The spokesman added that as far as the council was aware, no other birds were known to be roosting in the archway - just pigeons.

On Wednesday, March 27, members of SNC’s planning committee will decide whether to push ahead with the scheme.

A report to the committee says that while the archway does not have listed building status, it is still a prominent historic feature of the town. Build in the mid-19th century, it once formed part of the town’s fire station, before its ground floor was opened up to allow vehicle access to the car park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Paddy Davitt: Spying, pink walls and the coach driver’s revenge. The drama within the drama binding Farke, Bielsa and Wilder

Daniel Farke has defied expectations to get Norwich City in the promotion shake up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stefflon Don leads new names added to Sundown Festival

Stefflon Don Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists