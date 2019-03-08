Search

Council’s plan to put off pigeons with spikes and netting has been approved

PUBLISHED: 15:15 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 01 April 2019

South Norfolk Council is trying to stop pigeons roosting on an archway in Wymondham Photo; Matthew Usher

Plans to equip a former fire station with spikes and netting to quell pigeons have been given the go-ahead.

The archway at the entrance to the Market Street car park in Wymondham has become a regular roosting spot for pigeons, prompting complaints from locals.

In a bid to combat this, South Norfolk Council applied to itself to install spikes and netting to the archway as part of an £18,000 refurbishment - which will also replace its windows.

It is hoped the measures will deter the birds from roosting in the first floor of the archway, which had become a regular occurrence in the town.

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: “Complaints have been made by visitors, residents and general users of the car park regarding the mess pigeon guano is making and the health implications this may have.”

The measures will now be put in place in due course after members of South Norfolk’s planning committee approved the plans.

