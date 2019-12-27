Expansion could add more than 100 new burial plots to village cemetery

Plans have been lodged to expand Wroxham Cemetery. Picture: Steve Adams

More than 100 new burial plots could be added to a village's cemetery after "increased demand" prompted a bid to expand the site.

Wroxham Parish Council has identified a piece of farmland neighbouring the cemetery on Nobel Crescent to expand into, as the current site nears full occupancy.

It has applied to Broadland District Council to change the use of the near half-acre plot of land from agricultural to cemetery land, with the goal of providing around 125 new burial plots.

Planning papers submitted with the application say the move is in response to "increased demand for burial space within this location".

The papers add: "The client would also like to utilise the opportunity to provide a more holistic approach to the layout of the new cemetery to provide contrast against the more ordered arrangement of the current cemetery."

This would include benches, pedestrian routes and a "more organic design to allow visitors to benefit from open views of the countryside".

The application will be decided in due course.