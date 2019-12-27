Search

Advanced search

Expansion could add more than 100 new burial plots to village cemetery

PUBLISHED: 08:12 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 27 December 2019

Plans have been lodged to expand Wroxham Cemetery. Picture: Steve Adams

Plans have been lodged to expand Wroxham Cemetery. Picture: Steve Adams

More than 100 new burial plots could be added to a village's cemetery after "increased demand" prompted a bid to expand the site.

Wroxham Parish Council has identified a piece of farmland neighbouring the cemetery on Nobel Crescent to expand into, as the current site nears full occupancy.

It has applied to Broadland District Council to change the use of the near half-acre plot of land from agricultural to cemetery land, with the goal of providing around 125 new burial plots.

You may also want to watch:

Planning papers submitted with the application say the move is in response to "increased demand for burial space within this location".

The papers add: "The client would also like to utilise the opportunity to provide a more holistic approach to the layout of the new cemetery to provide contrast against the more ordered arrangement of the current cemetery."

This would include benches, pedestrian routes and a "more organic design to allow visitors to benefit from open views of the countryside".

The application will be decided in due course.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Person feared trapped after two car crash

A person was feared trapped in a vehicle after a crash between two cars on a Norfolk road. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Precarious’ rescue of teenager cut off by tide

Emergency services were called to rescue a 19-year-old man from the marshes at The Green, Thornham. Photo: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

7 music festivals coming to Norfolk in 2020

The crowds enjoying Ella Eye performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Expansion could add more than 100 new burial plots to village cemetery

Plans have been lodged to expand Wroxham Cemetery. Picture: Steve Adams

Call for people to attend funeral of Norfolk serviceman

St Mary's Church at Watton is where Mr Wilcox's funeral will be held. Picture: Ian Burt

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists