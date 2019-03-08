Search

New face at County Hall revealed as resignation triggers by-election

PUBLISHED: 11:06 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 05 April 2019

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Archant

There is a new face at Norfolk County Council, after a resignation triggered a by-election in a Broads village.

Wroxham bridge. Works to the bridge are due to be finished by the weekend. Picture: James BassWroxham bridge. Works to the bridge are due to be finished by the weekend. Picture: James Bass

With the local election less than a month away - which will see city, borough and district elections - voters in Wroxham were given an early trip to the polls to select a county councillor.

It came following the resignation of Conservative councillor Tom Garrod last month, who stepped down to focus on his role as chief executive of disabilities charity NANSA.

A by-election was held on Thursday, April 4, at which fellow Conservative Fran Whymark was selected to represent the division at County Hall.

Mr Whymark claimed the seat with a majority of 527 votes over nearest competitor Stephen Heard of the Liberal Democrats.

It sees Mr Whymark become a twin-hatter - at least until next month - as he currently also serves as Broadland councillor for Wroxham.

The full by-election result is as follows:

Jan Davis (G) - 174 votes

Stephen Heard (LD) - 395 votes

Julia Wheeler (L) - 163 votes

Fran Whymark (C) - 922

19 votes were rejected.

