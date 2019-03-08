Election candidates must not use Remembrance Day as 'campaigning or posturing opportunity'

The laying of memorial wreaths on Remembrance Day must not be used as a campaigning opportunity, candidates standing in next month's general election have been told.

This is the first time a general election has coincided with the commemorations, given Remembrance Day did not come into effect until 1946.

And the SLCC, the professional body for local council clerks, has issued guidance to those responsible for organising the services.

They say they should exclude candidates, including those who were sitting MPs, when selecting the wreath-laying parties.

They said: "The laying of a wreath is a mark of respect and must never become a campaigning or posturing opportunity.

"MPs seeking re-election and other candidates can pay their respects as any other member of the public, by placing a wreath or wooden poppy cross at a memorial after the civic party has concluded."