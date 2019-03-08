Search

Advanced search

Election candidates must not use Remembrance Day as 'campaigning or posturing opportunity'

PUBLISHED: 11:17 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 06 November 2019

Guidance has been issued stating that wreath-laying ceremonies should not be a campaigning opportunities for election candidates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Guidance has been issued stating that wreath-laying ceremonies should not be a campaigning opportunities for election candidates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The laying of memorial wreaths on Remembrance Day must not be used as a campaigning opportunity, candidates standing in next month's general election have been told.

This is the first time a general election has coincided with the commemorations, given Remembrance Day did not come into effect until 1946.

You may also want to watch:

And the SLCC, the professional body for local council clerks, has issued guidance to those responsible for organising the services.

They say they should exclude candidates, including those who were sitting MPs, when selecting the wreath-laying parties.

They said: "The laying of a wreath is a mark of respect and must never become a campaigning or posturing opportunity.

"MPs seeking re-election and other candidates can pay their respects as any other member of the public, by placing a wreath or wooden poppy cross at a memorial after the civic party has concluded."

Most Read

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Driver caught at ‘dangerous and totally unacceptable’ speed on A47

Tthe A47 near Harford Bridge. Photo: Google

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Councillors slam company for axing village’s only bus service

Mayor Tony Crouch called on Konectbus not to axe the X6 service.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists