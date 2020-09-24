Works to repair Carrow Bridge postponed due to inclement weather forecast

Works to repair a city bridge for the fourth time in just over two years have been postponed due to inclement weather forecast.

A £20,000 repair scheme to Carrow Bridge in Norwich had been scheduled to take place this weekend, with the bridge originally planned to be closed to traffic overnight on Friday and Saturday.

However, with forecasters predicting a damp weekend ahead, these works have now been postponed into reserve slots kept aside for this very eventuality.

The works will see a number of defects in the timber decking road surface repaired and the road resurfaced overnight.

As a result of the delay, the works are now planned to take place next weekend, with overnight closures on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3.

Should conditions not allow the work to go ahead, the following weekend, between October 9 and 11, have been put in reserve.

It is the fourth time the bridge has needed repairs since 2018, with works costing around £30,000 last carried out in September 2019.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for its patience while the essential maintenance work is carried out.

The road will be closed in the following timeframesL

• from 7pm on Friday, October 2, until 7am Saturday, October 3

• from 7pm on Saturday, October 3 until 7am on Sunday, October 4.