Fly-tipping workmen fined for ‘world’s most expensive coffee break’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 June 2020

Workmen fined for throwing takeaway coffee cups out of window. Picture: GettyImages

Archant

Three workmen have paid the price for the “world’s most expensive coffee break” after throwing their takeaway cups out a van window.

The trio were spotted by a member of the public when they discarded their coffee cups on to the road in Swaffham.

After Breckland Council received the complaint, officers were able to track the registration of the works vehicle and spoke to the company employing the men.

The driver and two passengers were each fined £80.

The fine is more than the most expensive cup of coffee in the world, the Panamanian-grown Elida Geisha Natural, which is around £79 per cup.

A spokesperson from Breckland Council said: “The company involved assisted with Breckland Council at every stage of the investigation, helping identify the staff involved and subsequently issued internal disciplinary procedures against the individuals whilst in their employment.

“Is this the world’s most expensive coffee break?”

Breckland Council hopes by raising awareness of this case it will deter others from littering.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “This case clearly highlights that if you are caught littering in the community, not only do you face a significant fine, but it could also lead to issues with your employer.

“Breckland Council is taking a robust and active stance again littering and fly tipping in our community. There is no excuse for littering in our towns or countryside.

“Take your waste home or to your workplace and dispose of it carefully, otherwise you could be facing an investigation, fine or even a court appearance.”

