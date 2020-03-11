Search

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 11 March 2020

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich's pedestrian shopping streets is to be dug up, in the final part of a £2.75m scheme which has made major changes to city roads.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

Work in London Street and nearby Opie Street will start next week - the last phase of work in the Prince Of Wales Road area, which began in December 2018.

The Transport for Norwich project will see the central area of London Street, close to the Cosy Club, re-paved.

New seating will be installed and it is hoped a new tree can be planted to replace one which fell in a storm two years ago.

There will also be changes to Opie Street, with a car club parking space due to be removed.

The work will start on Monday, March 16 and carry on until Saturday, June 13.

From Monday, March 23, London Street will be closed at its junction with Opie Street.

Some areas will be fenced off from the public while repaving is done, but council officers say pedestrians will be able to get by.

They have also said they are talking to local businesses to make sure there is still access while work is done.

In terms of roads, from Monday, March 23, Opie Street will be closed at its junction with London Street and Bedford Street shut at its junction with London Street, although deliveries will be allowed access via gatemen.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: 'This project is the second phase of our work on London Street and marks the final phase of our wider project in the Prince of Wales Road area, which aims to encourage more journeys on foot or by cycle through improved public spaces and access.

'The paving here is in particularly poor condition and needs to be replaced with care to preserve the street design of this historic area and also tie in with work carried out at the top of London Street, which has already been well received by the public.'

Mr Wilby, who is also chairman of the Transforming Cities joint committee, added: 'We have been liaising closely with affected businesses to minimise disruption while work is carried out and look forward to the economic vibrancy the finished project will bring to this area.'

Other changes have already been made at the Bank Plain end of London Street, while there have been new cycle lanes and bus lane changes in Rose Lane and Prince Of Wales Road.

