Work set to start on Eye A140 roundabouts

Work on two new roundabouts on the A140 at Eye will start from September 9. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Work is getting under way on the multi-million pound scheme to build two new roundabouts at a notorious accident black spot on the A140.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council The northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Construction at the Eye Airfield development area is due to start next week with preparation works that will take place from September to March, with the main construction taking place between March 2020 and September 2020.

The £5.4m project will see two roundabouts and a link road at Eye Airfield aimed at improving traffic flow and tackling accident black spots at junctions with the B1077 and Rectory Road and Thrandeston and Yaxley roads.

The link road will also unlock the area for development including 600 new homes, 230,000sqm of new industrial space and an estimated 2,000 new jobs.

The southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council The southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

The initial works set to start this month include the diversions of electric and BT apparatus, the erection of acoustic fencing around Four Oaks and an archaeology investigation.

The main construction will include the removal of right turns from existing B1077/A140 junction and the closure of A140/Rectory Road junction with work starting in the spring to avoid carrying out earthworks during the poor weather and limited daylight hours.

Suffolk County Council gave the project the green light in May saying the project would help tackle accident clusters and improve journey time reliability on the strategically important Norwich-Ipswich road.

Councillor Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs. Picture: Derek Adams Councillor Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs. Picture: Derek Adams

The council successfully bid for a £3.75 million National Productivity Investment Fund grant from the Department for Transport. New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership contributed £1.5m and Mid Suffolk District Council £25,000.

Mary Evans, council deputy leader and cabinet member responsible for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: "Thank you for people's patience regarding these vital improvements works.

"Once completed, the new road layout will unlock Eye Airfield for economic development and will provide significant highway benefits. Access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long standing safety and congestion issues."

The existing stretch of the A140 at the junction for Thrandeston near Eye Airfield where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: Google The existing stretch of the A140 at the junction for Thrandeston near Eye Airfield where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: Google

The Eye scheme is less than 15 miles from the £4.5m new roundabout at the A140/B1527 junction at Hempnall currently being built by Norfolk County Council.

Nearing completion that roundabout is designed to improve congestion and safety at the crossroads, which has seen more than a dozen accidents in the past five years.