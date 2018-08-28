Work to start on £10,500 drainage improvements in Norfolk village

Work to improve drainage in Scole is set to last two weeks. Picture: Getty Nic54

Work on a £10,500 project to improve drainage in Scole is set to begin with a warning it could cause disruption for motorists.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The work on Low Road in the South Norfolk village will involve excavating ditches on either side of the road and the installation of new pipes across the road and measures to regulate and improve the flow of water in the area.

Construction is expected to start November 26 and will last about two weeks during which vehicle access on Low Road will be restricted at times, particularly when work is underway to dig a trench across the road to lay a new drainage pipe outside Rose Villa and Lime View.

People are being advised to avoid parking on Low Road as it is likely that they will not be able to get their vehicle through the roadworks.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.