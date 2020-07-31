Search

‘Much-needed’ bypass on major Norfolk road takes step forward

PUBLISHED: 12:37 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 31 July 2020

Norfoll County Council has progressed plans to create a bypass of Long Stratton on the A140. Picture: Archant

Archant

Work which could see a “much-needed” bypass built on one of the region’s main roads is set to begin.

Campaigners have long been calling for an A140 bypass at Long Stratton. Picture: Denise BradleyCampaigners have long been calling for an A140 bypass at Long Stratton. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk County Council (NCC) is starting site investigations as part of its proposal to create a bypass of Long Stratton on the A140, the road that connects Norwich to Ipswich.

A bypass would be a single carriageway road extending from a new junction to the north of Church Lane.

The alternative route would then progress along the east side of Long Stratton in a southerly direction for around 2.4 miles, before re-joining the existing A140 just south of Oakside Farm.

NCC has been working on the project in collaboration with South Norfolk District Council, Norfolk Homes Ltd and Norfolk Land Ltd, whose revised proposals will later be submitted to the district council’s planning department.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, says the A140 Long Stratton bypass is Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, says the A140 Long Stratton bypass is "much-needed and long-anticipated". Picture: Archant

An Outline Business Case will also be submitted to the Department for Transport to bid for Major Road Network funding that could boost the scheme.

Martin Wilby, NCC’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “I am delighted that work is progressing on this much-needed and long-anticipated new road.

“There is a long way to go but there is strong support for the road both politically and from the local community.

“The proposed bypass has the potential to deliver planned growth whilst also removing congestion from the town.”

Site investigations led by council contractors in the Long Stratton area will get under way on Monday, August 3, along the route of the proposed bypass.

Work will mainly take place in fields to the east of the A140 and will comprise of archaeological digs, surveys of existing drainage and underground services, as well as soil sampling and testing.

Subject to weather conditions and sufficient progress, work will continue until mid-September and may cause minor delays on the surrounding network of roads.

NCC says undertaking this stage of the project now is “crucial” in informing the design of the proposed bypass and “ensuring critical milestones are achievable” should planning consent be granted.

Delivery of a bypass is linked to objectives stated in the already adopted Joint Core Strategy and Long Stratton Area Action Plan, and is considered a priority project by NCC in support of housing and employment growth.

