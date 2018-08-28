Search

Work due to start on Norfolk bridge which was closed following health and safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:53 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 28 January 2019

A bridge at Lenwade remains fenced off after it was closed due to health and safety concerns. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Work is to start this week to help make a bridge safe after it was closed due to health and safety concerns.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

They said the closure was prompted by “structural weakness” in the decking discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

But the council said work is to get underway to carry out safety improvements.

A spokesman said: “Work will start this week to make the bridge safe for pedestrians to use, and for cyclists to walk their bicycles across. The current diversion for horses and their riders will remain in place until further work is carried out. We would like to thank people for their patience as we carry out this essential maintenance.”

