City pub which missed out on derby day hoping to extend opening hours

The William IV pub, Quebec Road, Norwich, which is bidding to extend its opening hours. Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

One of the city pubs that missed out on early trading ahead of the East Anglian Derby in February has bid to extend its opening hours.

Due to restrictions on its opening hours written into its licence, the William IV on Quebec Road was unable to open for Norwich City fans ahead of last league game with Ipswich Town for at least a season.

Ahead of the game, on Sunday, February 10, the pub applied for a temporary events notice to allow it to serve ahead of the game, which kicked off at 12 noon.

But after seeing other pubs including the Fat Cat and Canary unsuccessful in similar bids, owners Lorraine and Ian Stolady withdrew their application.

However, now the pair have lodged a new application to vary their opening hours completely, which would allow them to serve from 9am daily.

Currently, the pub opens at 12 noon Sunday to Thursday and at 11am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Should the application be successful, it would give the pub an extra 21 hours of trade every week.

The application is also seeking to replace a condition preventing children from being on the premises after 8pm with one allowing them to stay until 10pm - or later if part of a pre-booked function.

Norwich City Council's licensing team will consider the application in due course.