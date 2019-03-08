City centre pub close to cathedral given permission to expand

Pub of the Week, The Wig & Pen, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A city pub close to Norwich Cathedral has been given the green light to expand.

The Wig and Pen, on St Martin-At-Palace Plain, applied to Norwich City Council at the beginning of the year to build an extension on the Georgian pub building, allowing it to expand its bed and breakfast offering.

This plan, which will also see improvements made inside the pub, has now been given approval by the city council with officers giving it the go-ahead.

It will see the 17th century pub building extended at the back, providing bed and breakfast accommodation.

The extension will be built above the pub’s existing car park, with a roof terrace available to bed and breakfast guests.

The pub, which is known by many as The Wig, is in a Grade II listed building, which required it to seek planning permission for the extension.

The application did not receive objections from neighbours.