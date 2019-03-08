Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

There’s a bar in that barn - farm owner fights off council action over function room

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 April 2019

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council

A farm owner who put the ‘bar’ in barn by turning one into a function room without planning permission has successfully fought off council enforcement action over it.

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilA barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Peter Meacock converted a barn on Church Manor Farm in Wicklewood into a fully functioning events room, complete with a removable dance floor, bar area and toilets, without the knowledge of South Norfolk Council.

After being made aware of two functions that were held at the barn, South Norfolk enforcement officers visited the barn in investigate further.

During this visit they found the barn on the outside to look no different to any other.

The interior also contained many of the things you would expect to find in an ordinary barn - farming machinery, metal railing and hay bales.

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilA barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council

However, they also found a stage, male and female toilets, a bar area and white drapery on the walls and ceilings -  with matching lanterns to boot.

They were told the barn had been used to host two family events - a wedding and a birthday party - and that no money had changed hands.

The evidence though was enough for the council to take enforcement action against Mr Meacock and order all the changes be reversed.

The council called for Mr Meacock to gut the barn of anything connected with its use as a function room; the bar area, the toilets, showers, kitchen area, stage, dance floor and wall covers.

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilA barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council

They argued that making the space available for functions would compromise its use as an agricultural barn.

However, after Mr Meacock appealed against this action, a planning inspector decided the occasional use for functions would not interfere with the barn’s every day use and quashed the enforcement.

Roy Merrett, the planning inspector who dealt with the case, also granted Mr Meacock permission to use the barn for a maximum of 12 functions a year, such as wedding receptions and parties.

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: “We are disappointed to have lost the appeal but look forward to co-operating with Mr Meacock going forward.”

Mr Meacock has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Council confirms no parking penalty notices while Travellers were on city car park for a week

Travellers spent a week on St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

Norfolk Federation of WIs to mark centenary with a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral on a sunny day

There’s a bar in that barn - farm owner fights off council action over function room

A barn in Wicklewood, which has been converted to also be a function room. Picture: South Norfolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists