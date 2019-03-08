Why Network Rail wants to demolish three 'eyesore' buildings near Carrow Road

A building on Network Rail's Riverside depot in Norwich, which is due to be demolished. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A number of derelict buildings close to Norwich railway station have been earmarked for demolition by Network Rail.

The buildings, on Broadsman Close near Carrow Road, have been vacant for a number of years, having previously served as accommodation for train crews.

However, with the buildings now redundant, Network Rail has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to have it cleared, amid fears it could become a prime target for vandals, squatters and arsonists.

Martin Spencer, media relations manager for Network Rail in East Anglia, said: "The site is a self-contained former goods yard and is part of the property freight estate.

"The redundant buildings are being demolished to open up more space on the site and to prevent them from being vandalised. "Previous experience has shown that easily accessed, empty, unsecured buildings have been subject to squatting, vandalism and arson attacks on other sites."

However, with an amount of asbestos existing on the site, contractors will need to be mindful should the demolition be given the go ahead by the council.

The demolition will see three buildings removed from the site, one larger building and two smaller outhouses - all of which are now vacant.

The spokesman added: "The main building has been empty for some years. It was purpose-built to be used as train crew accommodation, but these activities ceased on the site a number of years ago and the building has been disused since."

It is not clear at this stage how much it would cost to demolish the site and what it could subsequently be used at following its demolition.

It is understood the buildings were originally installed by British Rail in the 1960s and they are believed to have been out of action since the 1990s.

The site is in part leased to building suppliers Cemex, while it also stores a number of Network Rail vans alongside the buildings.

However, Mr Spencer said there were currently no concrete plans for the site's future use should the demolition of the buildings, which he said were "a bit of an eyesore" be granted.

Norwich City Council will determine the application in due course.