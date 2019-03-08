Piers Morgan, Nicky Morgan, and Anneliese Dodds confirmed for Question Time panel in Thetford
PUBLISHED: 18:21 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 05 June 2019
Fresh from interviewing the President of the United States Donald Trump, Piers Morgan will travel to Thetford to appear on BBC Question Time.
The political show will be broadcast from the town on Thursday, and the five panellists taking questions from the audience have now been revealed.
Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan is just one of those to appear, just days after he got the only television interview with Mr Trump on his state visit to the UK.
Joining him will be Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, who is also the chair of the Treasury Select Committee and has backed Michael Gove as the next Tory leader.
Labour Treasury minister and former MEP Anneliese Dodds will also be on the show, as will SNP business spokesman Drew Hendry.
Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips is the final member of the panel, who will be guided through the debate by host Fiona Bruce.
The show will be broadcast from Thetford Academy on BBC One at 10.35pm on Thursday.