Michael Gove-supporting Tories face new choice as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt go through to final leadership race

File photo dated 24/08/12 of the then Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport Jeremy Hunt and the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, who will go head to head in the Conservative party leadership race. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A number of Conservative MPs in Norfolk and Waveney face a stark choice as Michael Gove was knocked out of the race to be prime minister by just two votes.

(Left to right) Charles Walker, Bob Blackman, Dame Cheryl Gillan, Nigel Evans and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown announce the results of the fifth ballot in the Tory leadership ballot at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire (Left to right) Charles Walker, Bob Blackman, Dame Cheryl Gillan, Nigel Evans and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown announce the results of the fifth ballot in the Tory leadership ballot at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon had backed Mr Gove in the contest, so would now have to choose whether to support Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt in the final stretch.

While Keith Simpson, MP for Broadland, had previously declared for Jeremy Hunt.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham previously backed Dominic Raab and Mid Norfolk's George Freeman backed Matt Hancock - both of whom left the contest earlier.

While South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss and Norwich North MP Chloe Smith had already declared their support for Boris Johnson.

File photo dated 01/06/11 of the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson and the then Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire File photo dated 01/06/11 of the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson and the then Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP, has to remain neutral as party chairman.

Sir Henry said he was now backing Mr Johnson, who he said would "stop traffic" if he visited Norwich or King's Lynn.

He said: "I will be supporting Boris and I'm encouraging my members to vote for him. It's a very tough time, we almost got wiped out in the European elections and in every constituency we've got the threat of the Brexit Party. We've got to have someone who is absolutely determined to take us out.

"I think at a time of crisis, where we've slipped behind the Brexit Party in the opinion polls, it's slightly scary if you're a Conservative at the moment unless we get a grip of something and come out of the EU. I think the one person who will most likely to put Farage out of business is Boris."

Mr Aldous was yet to decide who he would back but said he was disappointed by Mr Gove's defeat.

He said: "I believe he had an exciting vision for the UK and a pragmatic plan for delivering Brexit."

The whole Tory Party membership will now vote for their preferred leader, after a hustings tour of the country, with the result expected by July 22.

