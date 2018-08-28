Lower speed limit and average speed cameras proposed for part of A149 coast road

Average speed cameras couldd be installed on the A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

Average speed cameras look set to installed along part of Norfolk’s coast road, while the speed limit could be reduced to 50mph through part of the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposals to site the devices on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton were first revealed a year ago.

But county councillors said they had not been consulted on the proposals.

Stuart Dark, Andrew Jamieson and Michael Chenery, whose wards include stretches of the road, called for a re-think. They said there were wider issues which would not be addressed by the cameras.

A report to Norfolk’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, which meets next Friday, says: “They raised concerns from the local community about speed limits and safety issues at a number of junctions.

“Their preference was for an holistic approach rather than just the introduction of the average speed cameras.”

The report proposes reducing the speed limit to 50mph between the B1439 junction at Babingley and the B1440 George Pratt Roundabout at Dersingham. It says “low cost” junction improvements will also be made to junctions around Wolferton.

It adds: “Local Members also expressed concerns about crashes in the vicinity of the junctions at Beach Road and Common Road.

“As such, we will review this section of road (from a point south of Beach Road to the A149/B1440 roundabout), with a view to promoting a lower speed limit and within this section and work with the local Member to take forward low-cost junction improvements.”

The report says there were 46 accidents in which people were injured on the stretch of road between 2010 and 2015, two of them fatally and 13 serious. It says the road has an accident rate below the national average.

It concludes: “The average speed camera proposal is the intervention that is likely to have the biggest impact in terms of reducing the numbers and severity of road traffic accidents at this location.” Councillors will decide whether to proceed with the cameras and lowered speed limits when they meet next Friday.