Coronavirus lockdown eases: What can and can’t you do?

PUBLISHED: 06:47 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 13 May 2020

People can now play tennis with someone from another household. Photo: Bill Smith

People can now play tennis with someone from another household. Photo: Bill Smith

New rules on what people in England can and cannot do have come into force today (Wednesday) as the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

Exercise is no longer limited to once a day, and those want to go fishing are able to do so.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are either adhering to existing rules or writing their own amendments.

However, Norfolk police chief constable Simon Bailey said the easing of lockdown restrictions is not a green light to go back to normality.

He said: “My main concern is if communities now think the virus no longer poses a threat, they may not adhere to social distancing and take risks not taken before and then increase the risk of infection growing. But it is important to carry on with social distancing and personal hygiene to stop the spread of the virus.

“As we move forward I want communities to continue to reflect on that because this is not the end of the road and there is still a very long way to go.”

There has also been concern that there could be a sudden influx of visitors to Norfolk’s beaches - something council bosses are keen to avoid.

North Norfolk District Council is reopening the public car parks at Pretty Corner and Holt Country Park today, while West Norfolk Council is reopening the Cliff top car park in Hunstanton.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council council, said: “As a result of new regulations we have taken the decision after careful consideration to open Pretty Corner and Holt Country Park car parks to enable more local people to drive there for their exercise.

“Of course, we must ask those considering travelling there to be as conscientious as possible and urge them to continue at all times to observe the social distancing guidelines, as the danger to public health and safety posed by coronavirus has most definitely not passed.

“Meanwhile we have also taken the decision not to open our seafront and beach public car parks at this time, although we will be monitoring and reviewing the situation daily. We do not want at this time to potentially encourage huge numbers of visitors to our beaches due to safety concerns.”

This is what people are able to do and what is still off-limits:

Exercise and sport

People in England will now be able to exercise more than once a day and with one person who is not from their household, so long as social distancing requirements are still met.

Golf courses, outdoor tennis and basketball courts can be used, and people can also swim in lakes and the sea.

However, gathering with more than one member of another household is still forbidden, along with swimming in a public pool, using a playground or outdoor gym, and exercising in indoor leisure centres or facilities.

Travel

Driving to outdoor open spaces, either alone or with members of your household is allowed, as well as travelling to beaches or beauty spots in England. Similarly, travelling to the countryside is also permitted.

Regulations against going on holiday or staying overnight at a holiday home or second home still apply.

Recreation

Going for a picnic, sunbathing and relaxing in a public place is now allowed in England, while people can also fishing on their own, or with one other person while adhering to social distancing rules.

People are not allowed to visit the homes of friends and family - unless it is for care and medical reasons, or to take a child to another household with whom parental responsibilities are shared.

Visiting a private or ticketed attraction is also not permitted.

